HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The First Lutheran Church and School in Holyoke is holding a canned good drive on Saturday.

The church, located at 1810 Northampton Street in Holyoke, will give away a free stuffed animal with each donation. All donations of non-perishable food items will go to Kate’s Kitchen/Margaret’s Pantry.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.