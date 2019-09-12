Holyoke City Clerk looks to increase turnout for preliminary elections

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Very few registered voters bother to go to the polls for preliminary elections.

Less than eight percent of registered voters showed up at the polls for Springfield’s preliminary election this past Tuesday. In Holyoke, there’s just one contested race on the ballot for their September 24 preliminary.

Holyoke City Clerk Brenna Murphy-McGee is posting on social media to help increase voter turnout.

“Holyoke does get excited,” Murphy-McGee told 22News. “I think it’s important for Holyoke residents to go out and vote, just to show we’re a community that’s involved in our local government.”

Voter turnout was just 14 percent in Holyoke’s last preliminary election two-years-ago.

Holyoke voters will narrow the field for Ward-3 City Councilor on Tuesday, September 24.