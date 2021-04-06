Holyoke City Council discussing increased wages for some city employees

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Employees for the city of Holyoke could see an increase in salary.

Holyoke City Councilor and mayoral candidate, Rebecca Lisi, wants to increase wages for some city department and library employees.

Lisi told 22News that an independent study was conducted and found that compared to other municipalities of similar size and demographics, Holyoke City Hall employees were paid less. She added that an increase in wages will attract and retain qualified employees and in turn benefit the city of Holyoke.

Right now many departments in city hall are vastly understaffed.

“We have staffing deficiencies throughout city hall, not only in these department heads but also in the staff that support the departments,” Lisi said.

This issue was discussed at tonight’s city council meeting but the council did not vote on it, saying the topic needs more time to be reviewed.