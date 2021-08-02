Holyoke City Council meetings to include Spanish subtitles

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke City Council meetings will now be available in Spanish.

While being streamed, Spanish subtitles will be offered. And if all goes well, subcommittee meetings will be included too. Holyoke’s acting mayor, Terry Murphy, told 22News this option should have been available years ago, especially since around 50-percent of the city’s residents are LatinX.

“To make a full understanding of what’s going on in the city available,” said Murphy. “I think getting involved in seeing what the city council does will give all of our citizens a better opportunity to be active participants.”

The Holyoke City Council is meeting Tuesday, August 3 at 7 p.m. The first meeting with Spanish interpretation.