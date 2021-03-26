Holyoke City Council President sworn in as acting mayor

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – City Council President Todd McGee has stepped in as acting mayor of the City of Holyoke following the departure of Alex Morse.

Photo: Holyoke City Hall

McGee was sworn in as acting mayor Friday, he will hold the position until the next mayoral race in the fall. He had previously said he didn’t want to stay in the position for very long.

Morse resigned at 4:30 p.m. Friday to become the Town Manager of Provincetown on Cape Cod. He will begin that position on April 5.

A bill was filed on Beacon Hill to cancel a special election to select a new mayor.

Holyoke State Representative Patricia Duffy filed House Bill 41-06 this month to wave the special election requirement for 2021 only.

Duffy is asking the legislature to approve her proposal so that a new mayor can be chosen during the preliminary and general elections that are set to take place in September and November.

Holyoke isn’t the only city in the Commonwealth to do this. So far this year, the city of Boston and Lawrence have had their proposals approved by the legislature.