HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – This coming Sunday is the Annual St. Patrick’s Parade in Holyoke, and Tuesday night the St. Patrick’s Committee kicked off their events ahead of the big day.

The city council took a moment during their meeting to recognize the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke, as well as the Holyoke Colleens. 22News spoke with Marc Joyce, the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee President, who says this parade will be even more meaningful this year and benefit the surrounding business.

“The anticipation of the Holyoke business community is tremendous,” Marc said. “People just want to get back into the swing of things and they are going to be doing it this weekend, I’m sure rain or shine.”

