HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday night the Holyoke City Council held a meeting where a couple of major topics were slated to be addressed, including several public safety measures.

The council explored options on what the process would look like to move forward in establishing a police commission. Also on the agenda, but not taken up by the council was a motion to appropriate $85 million-dollars for the construction of a new middle school.

