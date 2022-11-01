HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke City Council met Tuesday to vote on if they will seek authorization from the Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) to have local inspections of large cultivation facilities completed by local boards of health.

All voted in favor of ensuring proper health and safety for the industries workers. According to OSHA, on January 7 West Springfield resident Lorna McMurrey died of occupational asthma due to exposure to ground cannabis while working at Trulieve Holyoke. OSHA has since fined the cannabis company Trulieve.

City councilors want to seek clarity moving forward with the cannabis industry as well as develop enforcement through the growing industry.