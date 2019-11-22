Holyoke city councilor awarded for community leadership

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Rotary Club awarded Holyoke City Councilor Joseph McGiverin with the William G. Dwight Distinguished Service to Holyoke Award Thursday night.

The Dwight Award recognizes Holyoke’s outstanding community leaders.

McGiverin is a Holyoke native that has been serving as an elected official in western Massachusetts since 1980. He is involved in many clubs in the city including being a longtime member of the Greater Holyoke YMCA and was the Grand Marshal of the 59th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade.

McGiverin told 22News what an honor it is to receive the Dwight award.

“It’s humbling, to me it’s a great honor,” he expressed. “It means a lot to me because both my family and I live and worked in the city and to be given an award that points out the importance of that is something very special.”

The William G. Dwight Distinguished Service to Holyoke Award is given out every year to a different member of the community.