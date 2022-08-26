HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke City Councilor Wilmer Puello-Mota participated in a committee meeting this week after being released on bail from a Rhode Island jail earlier this month.

Puello-Mota is charged with child pornography. Holyoke City Council President Todd McGee said he has not seen Puello-Mota yet and the council is working with the city solicitor to determine Puello-Mota’s future role with the city.

Holyoke City Council President Todd McGee told 22News, “Orders have been filed to ask our city solicitor and our personnel department, our HR department, to look into the matter and advise us accordingly. Right now we are waiting for the legal department and the personal department to get back to the city council and advise us to what are the appropriate steps.”

According to McGee, there’s currently no ordinance that allows for the removal of a city councilor. The next council meeting is a special meeting on September 1st that was rescheduled due to the state primary. The council resumes its regular meeting schedule in October.