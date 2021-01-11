Holyoke City Councilor, Rebecca Lisi, to announce candidacy for Holyoke mayor

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Rebecca Lisi, Holyoke City Councilor at-large, is announcing her candidacy for mayor of Holyoke Monday afternoon.

Lisi is scheduled to make the announcement for 1 p.m. outside the Holyoke Public Library at 250 Chestnut Street.

Lisi has served on the Holyoke City Council since 2008. She is a doctoral candidate in Political

Science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and lives in the Smith’s Ferry

neighborhood with her husband, Damian, and their son, Lucien.

In a news release sent to 22News, Lisi said, “I am excited to be launching my campaign for mayor because I have been fighting hard for Holyoke for the 14 years that I have been on the City Council. The role of mayor is a chance to extend the reach and scope of my work.”

Lisi also outlined that if Mayor she would help the city build bridges that “link us, instead of walls that divide us.”

The event will following all COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks and social distancing.

Lisi’s full statement is below: