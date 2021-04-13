Holyoke City Councilor sworn in as acting mayor

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ward Two City Councilor Terry Murphy has stepped in as acting mayor of the City of Holyoke, weeks after the departure of longtime mayor Alex Morse.

Murphy was sworn-in as the new acting mayor Tuesday after the City Council President Todd McGee briefly stepped in the position. McGee had previously said he didn’t want to stay as acting mayor for very long.

Murphy will hold the position until after the next mayoral race in the fall. Morse resigned on March 26 to become the Town Manager of Provincetown on Cape Cod. He began that position on April 5.

A bill was filed on Beacon Hill to cancel a special election to select a new mayor. Holyoke State Representative Patricia Duffy filed House Bill 41-06 this month to wave the special election requirement for 2021 only. Duffy is asking the legislature to approve her proposal so that a new mayor can be chosen during the preliminary and general elections that are set to take place in September and November.

Holyoke isn’t the only city in the Commonwealth to do this. So far this year, the city of Boston and Lawrence have had their proposals approved by the legislature.