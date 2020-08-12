Holyoke city councilor to file an order for the recall of Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke City Councilor Mike Sullivan is filing an order to allow for the recall of Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse following alleged inappropriate behavior allegations.

This order would allow Holyoke residents to launch a recall petition for a ballot question that could remove Morse from office. This order will be co-sponsored by councilors Linda Vacon, David Bartley, and Howard Greaney Jr.

Sullivan said that on top of allegations of inappropriate behavior, Morse has neglected his mayoral duties during his campaign for congress. Sullivan told 22News he will file the recall Wednesday morning.

Morse has denied all allegations against him and said he has never used his position of power as mayor or a lecturer at UMass for romantic or sexual gain.

The primary vote for the congressional race between Morse and incumbent Richard Neal will take place on September 1.