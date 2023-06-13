WARWICK, R.I. (WWLP) – Holyoke City Councilor Wilmer Puello-Mota has rejected a plea deal in a child pornography case out of Rhode Island.

Rhode Island Attorney General spokesperson Brian Hodge told 22News that prosecutors had offered Puello-Mota a five-year sentence on the charge of child pornography possession. Of that five-year sentence, he would have been required to serve two years in prison, with the rest of the sentence suspended with probation. He would also have been required to register as a sex offender.

In addition, prosecutors were offering a five-year sentence with two years of prison time with the balance suspended with probation on a charge of obstruction of justice. This would have been served concurrently with the sentence for the child pornography possession charge.

Puello-Mota, however, had rejected this offer, with the case now being moved to trial. His next scheduled court date is on July 25.

According to the Warwick Police Department, Puello-Mota was arrested on September 2, 2020, for possession of child pornography. The 17-year-old victim told police Puello-Mota allegedly Venmoed her money for sexually explicit photos when he knew she was underage.

Puello-Mota represents Ward 2 on the Holyoke City Council.