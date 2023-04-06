HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke’s City Hall building was never dedicated upon its completion back in 1876.

A formal dedication will be held Thursday with remarks by Mayor Joshua Garcia, Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll, and State Senator John Velis. Events will include a presentation of the flag, live music, and more milestone celebrations throughout the evening. The ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. followed by a reception in the ballroom.

Holyoke was first colonized in 1745, officially incorporated as a town in 1850, and later as a city in 1873.