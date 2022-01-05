Holyoke Community Charter School received funding to build new gym, classrooms

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDevelopment issued an $8.5 million tax-exempt bond on behalf of the Holyoke Community Charter School.

The school serves roughly 700 students in kindergarten through grade eight and plans to use the bonds for a 20,000 square-foot addition. That addition will include a gymnasium, classrooms, restrooms and space for storage and utilities.

“The Baker-Polito Administration is committed to improving the learning environments and experiences of students in communities across the Commonwealth,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, who serves as chair of MassDevelopment’s Board of Directors. “MassDevelopment assists independent schools with the financial support they need to build new facilities and upgrade infrastructure.”

“I am excited to see the positive impact this bond will have on the students, families, and faculty that make up Holyoke Community Charter School,” said Holyoke Mayor Joshua A. Garcia. “When our students succeed, the community benefits.”

Since 2005, MassDevelopment has been instrumental in the financial success of the school with over $22-million in tax-exempt bonds.