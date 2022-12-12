HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College won the award for Best Student Support Services from Intelligent.com in their 2023 listings of the top community colleges in Massachusetts.

Holyoke Community College’s associate degree program in nursing also was ranked one of the best in Massachusetts by RegisteredNursing.org, according to a news release sent to 22News from HCC. RegisteredNursing.com listed HCC’s associate of science in a nursing degree program as fifth in 41 college and university programs in Massachusetts, as well as number one in the state west of Worcester.

RegisteredNursing.org examined student performances over the past five years on the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN). Registered nurses in the United States have to pass the exam before they can begin to practice.

“We are firm believers in providing students with all the information possible to make the right choice when selecting a nursing school,” RegisteredNursing.org said in its introduction to the 2023 rankings. “With this in mind, we feel a great way to provide this transparency is through studying nursing programs and their student’s performance on the NCLEX-RN exam.”

Abby Lavoie, an HCC student of Ludlow, has been dropping off her 18-month-old daughter at HCC’s free Itsy Bitsy Child Watch Center during the fall semester so she can attend her on-campus classes. “It’s the only reason I’m able to come to school,” Lavoie recently said. “I wouldn’t be here without it.”