Holyoke Community College awards more than 200 scholarships for fall semester

HCC psychology major Elizabeth Busker ’21, of Wilbraham, a Marine Corp. veteran and former Student Senate president, was the recipient of the James F. Connors Scholarship from the HCC Foundation. (Photo Credit: HCC)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College announced its scholarship award recipients for the 2021 and 2022 academic years.

The HCC Foundation has awarded 239 scholarships worth $225,250 to 186 incoming, current, and graduating HCC students, many students even received multiple scholarships.

“This was a challenging year for many of our students as they continued to navigate college while managing the impact of a global pandemic on their lives. Yet despite the additional challenges brought on by COVID-19, HCC students still made it a priority to apply for scholarship support,” said Patrick Carpenter, director of Institutional Advancement.

The HCC Foundation Scholarship Awardees for 2021-2022: