HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College is celebrating a milestone today, marking 75 years since the school opened its door.

Since that first day in the fall of 1946, the school has graduated more than 30,000 students.

A series of low keyed events Thursday called attention to what the community college has done to meet the demands of a two year college in today’s world.

HCC Vice President, Amanda Sbriscia explained, “We know students come to HCC for all sorts of reasons. And, they always have for seventy-five years. They come here to get a better job, to gain greater skills, to achieve a degree and to go on to an exceptional four year institution.”

The future looks just as bright; A group of high school students learning about advantages they’d have should they decide to enter Holyoke Community College in the fall.