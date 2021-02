HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 testing site at Holyoke Community College will be closed Monday due to the winter storm.

According to HCC police, the site will be closed Monday and is expected to be open on Tuesday unless stated otherwise.

The Stop the Spread testing location is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.