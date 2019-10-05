Holyoke Community College Democrats welcome Sen. Edward Markey

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The youthful future face of the Democratic party presented itself to Senator Edward Markey Saturday afternoon at Holyoke Community College.

The Senator addressed the kick-off event for the newly formed HCC College Democrats.

Attending were members of college democratic organizations from campuses throughout western Massachusetts.

Amherst College Junior Hayley Fleming is president of the College Democrats of Massachusetts.

Fleming told 22News, they want to make sure their voices are heard.

“I think a lot of college students aren’t happy with the way things are going right now, you know a lot of us debate on social media,” Fleming said. “We’re really interested in getting action done, connecting with our elected officials.”

The college democrats also heard from Congressman Richard Neal of Springfield. And Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, Neal’s opponent in next year’s congressional election.