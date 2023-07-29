HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students that are enrolled full-time in chemistry, biology, engineering, mathematics, physics, or any other STEM fields at Holyoke Community College (HCC) have until August 15 to apply for a National Science Foundation Scholarship.

The National Science Foundation Scholarship is for up to $10,000 a year, according to a news release from HCC. The National Science Foundation Scholarship offers an average of $6,500 per year to any qualified full-time student and an allotted amount for part-time students.

New and current students are encouraged to apply for the scholarship, and the application deadline for the fall 2023 semester has been extended until August 15. Students that are chosen for the scholarship will become members of HCC’s STEM Scholars 2.0 Program, also known as SCoRE (STEM Cohorts for Research & Engagement).

Anyone that is a STEM Scholar is expected to maintain enrollment in a STEM program, be in good academic standing, complete an associate degree at HCC, and/or transfer to an accredited STEM degree program at a four-year school. The scholarships are renewable to student every year if they continue to meet the criteria.

STEM Scholars also become part of a learning community that fosters a sense of belonging and academic success, and that includes mentoring research, honors experiences, community service, and internships.