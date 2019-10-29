Holyoke Community College gives students EMT training

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s National First Responders Day and Holyoke Community College is making sure students are equipped for emergencies.

The school partnered with the Quaboag Valley Community Development Corporation and Emergency Medical Training Solutions to hold its first EMT training session in Ware.

The program includes more than 170 hours of in-class lectures, workshops, and field trips designed to prepare students for the state EMT certification exam.

Star of Life Academy Program Director, Peter Stanley, told 22News that the training lessons aimed to make how to properly deal with medical situations and serious trauma.

“Basically teaching people how to deal with emergency medical situations anywhere from trauma to medical to your accidents,” said Stanley. “There’ a shortage of EMTs in Massachusetts, it’s important that we train people to help in emergency situations.”

Life Star Academy has had a partnership with HCC for three years. HCC’s EMT Basic Course covers several aspects of emergency care, from patient handling to working with law enforcement.