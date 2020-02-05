Holyoke Community College hosting events for Black History Month

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College is hosting a series of events in recognition of Black History Month.

On Tuesday, the school hosted a screening of a Ted Talk by Jedidah Isler.

She is the first black woman to earn a Ph.D. in astrophysics from Yale University and one of the first black women in the United States to earn a Ph.D. in any physics-related field.

HCC Interim Dean of STEM, Adrienne Smith, told 22News there are great opportunities in STEM for women of color.

Smith added, “I also hope that people learn from this session that it’s important that they reach out, that they talk to young people, let them know about the opportunities and encourage them to pursue careers in stem.”

Black History Month events at HCC run through February 27.