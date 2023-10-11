HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College (HCC) is hosting its annual Transfer Fair on Wednesday.

At the fair, students are expected to meet with representatives from more than 50 four-year New England colleges and universities to talk about how they can continue their education, according to a news release from HCC.

This fair is one of the largest transfer fairs in the region. It will be held on the second floor of the HCC Campus Center from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.