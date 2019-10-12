Holyoke Community College hosts annual Western Mass Cheer Expo

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Youth cheerleading teams from 16 towns across western Massachusetts participated in the annual Western Mass Cheer Expo on Saturday.

573 cheerleaders and their coaches showcased their skills in a day-long event.

Cheerleaders ranging from grades kindergarten to 8th grade participated in the expo at Holyoke Community College.

Every year a different town hosts the expo and this year it was hosted by Easthampton.

22News spoke with Heather Brophy, a Director of the Western Mass Cheer Expo, about what this day is all about for the cheerleaders.

Brophy told 22News, “This is where they come before competition to show off their skills what they’ve worked for all the time how hard they’ve worked as you can tell their skills are amazing why not showcase it.”

Over 1000 people were at the annual event.