Holyoke Community College hosts cannabis career fair

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The cannabis industry has been rapidly growing here in Massachusetts. Wednesday night in Holyoke, people had a chance to learn more about careers within the field.

Holyoke Community College hosted the Cannabis Career Fair where people were invited to learn about working in the cannabis industry. They also had the opportunity to discuss job openings with representatives from local cannabis companies.

Michele Cabral of HCC said, “Cannabis is a new industry for us and we prefer all the companies that are starting up locally hire students and individuals from our area.”

Melissa Kenton of MCR Labs said, “Just the fact that there is so much space out here and locations that are available and welcoming to cannabis. I think that’s why its booming so much, especially in Western Massachusetts.”

Since it’s legalization in the state, the cannabis industry has surpassed $1 billion in sales by October of last year.