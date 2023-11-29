HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College (HCC) will celebrate its fall semester graduates with a special reception on Wednesday, for the first time in the college’s 77-year history.

According to a news release from HCC, 172 students will be fall 2023 semester graduates, and many of them will transfer to four-year schools for the spring 2024 semester. Historically, many fall graduates choose not to attend HCC’s formal Commencement ceremony in the spring.

“Our goal with this ceremony is to celebrate our fall graduates, strengthen their connection to HCC in the hopes that they will remain engaged with the college, and attend our 76th Commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2024,” Mathis said. “I’m excited for this. I think everyone is excited about it.”

The inaugural Fall Graduate Reception will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the main HCC campus, beginning in HCC’s Leslie Phillips Theater for the ceremony and continuing over appetizers and activities in the PeoplesBank Conference Room on the third floor of HCC’s Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development.

For the beginning of the event in the Leslie Phillips Theater, new President George Timmons will offer welcome remarks, followed by student speakers Alannah Brunt, a Latinx Studies major from Springfield, and Marcos Figueroa, a Communications, Media, and Theater Arts major from Holyoke. Julie Phillips, director of Institutional Development, will also welcome the fall graduates as new members of HCC’s Alumni Association.

Around 5:45 p.m., students and their families will go to the PeoplesBank Conference Room for appetizers, activities, and photo opportunities, and to collect their free swag bag.

“This will be a family-friendly event with food, photo opportunities, and fun as we recognize the accomplishments of HCC students who will complete their graduation requirements by the end of December and the fall 2023 semester,” said Sharale Mathis, vice president of Academic and Student Affairs.

The event will be live-streamed for those who can not attend in person, just like the spring Commencement.