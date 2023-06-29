HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke is holding its Fireworks Celebration event on Friday, June 30th.

The community is invited to enjoy entertainment, food, vendors, and activities for children at Holyoke Community College beginning at 6 p.m. Drivers are being asked to enter the campus on Homestead Avenue and lots A, B, C, D, and E are available for parking.

The fireworks display will begin at dusk.

If the event has to be postponed due to weather concerns, it will take be rescheduled for Saturday, July 7th.

Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts

According to Mass.gov, it is illegal for residents to use or sell fireworks in Massachusetts. It is also illegal to purchase fireworks from neighboring states such as New Hampshire and transport them into the state.