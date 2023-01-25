HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College (HCC) is hosting a free, five-week hotel training program for people interested in a career in the hospitality industry.

This five-week training will begin on February 7th and is a hands-on, in-person class for hotel front desk workers and hotel room attendants that will take place in HCC’s hotel training lab. The program will run on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through March 9th.

The program will provide students with knowledge of the hotel industry, hands-on experience for front desk and/or room attendant roles, workplace skills, resume building, interviewing, and job search assistance, and will provide connections to local employers.

HCC’s hotel lab was given $35,000 from a 2019 Massachusetts Skills Capital Grant, which funds the purchases for educational initiatives that are linked to workforce needs. The lab looks like a hotel reception area with a front desk and a guest room, which is equipped with the most modern technology and software. The lab gives students the ability to practice in a model hotel room and reception lobby, to help gain knowledge about key card access systems and understand point-of-sale technology.

A high school diploma or GED/HiSET test is not required for admission to the course. This course is offered as part of HCC’s Business & Workforce Development division, the hotel training course is free to qualified applicants.