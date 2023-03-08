HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local college is hoping to help fill workforce demand for a number of sectors. Holyoke Community College is hoping to meet the demand for health professionals with educational programs and career explorations.

Holyoke Community College hosted an open house Wednesday night for those interested in careers or education programs in healthcare, animal care, or human services. Those in attendance had the chance to tour the Center for Health Education and get a first-hand look at HCC’s simulation labs. Painting a picture of what healthcare workers do on a day-to-day basis.

Amy Brandt, the Dean of Health Sciences and Culinary Arts told 22News, “When you look at healthcare right now, the model of healthcare is changing, and the population is aging, so what that means is there is much more opportunity today than there was over 20 years ago.”

Representatives from the offices of financial aid, admissions, advising, and workforce development were also there to assist those interested in exploring these career paths.