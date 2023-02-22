HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College (HCC) is celebrating Black History Month with a panel discussion on Wednesday.

This discussion will have a panel of black business leaders that will share their personal stories of overcoming barriers to success, according to a news release sent to 22News from HCC. The theme of this year’s discussion is “Resistance and Persistence: Celebrating Black Leadership in Our Community.”

The panelists for the event will be Tony Bass, the owner of City Beat Multi-Media Group in Springfield, Zee Johnson, the owner of Olive Tree Books in Springfield, and Lenny Underwood, the owner and founder of Underwood Photo and Upscale Socks in Springfield.

The discussion will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the PeoplesBank Conference Room on the third floor of the Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development on the main HCC campus. If anyone can not attend the discussion in person, people can participate over Zoom.