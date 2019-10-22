Holyoke Community College hosts STEM week

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s STEM week in Massachusetts.

Holyoke Community College is hosting a week-long series of events to highlight careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.

The Innovation Lab at the Holyoke campus was open to students and the public to check out their 3-D printers.

“They’re open to community members as well between 11-1 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. We can help you understand what 3D printing is about, learn a little bit about it and print some models or different objects that you might be interested in,” said Melissa Paciulli, Director of STEM Starter Academy.

