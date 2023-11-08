HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College (HCC) will be recognizing Veterans Day with a campus ceremony on Wednesday.

According to a news release from HCC, Student Engagement and the CAMO (Civilian and Military Organization) student club will be hosting the ceremony on Wednesday. The ceremony will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., with coffee and pastries from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Then, beginning at 9:00 a.m., there will be the following events:

Welcome Remarks

Color Guard

Posting of the Colors with JROTC Springfield Central High School

Pledge of Allegiance

The Star-Spangled Banner

Table of Honor Explanation (HCC student Justis Connor, a staff sergeant/infantryman with the Mass. Army National Guard)

“What is Veterans Day?” (talk by Justis Connor)

Closing remarks

The ceremony will take place at 8:30 at the Kittredge Center 301/303, which is the PeoplesBank Conference Room.

There will also be a calligraphy workshop from 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the HCC Taber Art Gallery, which is on the second floor, Donahue, inside of the HCC Library.