HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local community college is adding a introduction to cannabis course starting this fall.

Holyoke Community College will be working with cannabis core with different industry training programs, it will start on October 14 and 15, with a 2 day course. For the second fall session, the classes will meet over zoom on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The program provides an overview of the cannabis industry in Massachusetts and is geared for people looking for general knowledge as they consider a cannabis career. The program will cost about $600, but scholarships are available to those who qualify.