HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – As one of the top New Year resolutions for 2024 is to eat better and lose weight, Holyoke Community College (HCC) will be hosting a healthy cooking series beginning in February.

According to HCC, they will be running “Nutrition for Diabetes,” a series of noncredit cooking classes that will be held this spring that is focused on diabetes but is also geared toward anyone interested in learning how to prepare healthier and more nutritious meals.

This series will run on either Tuesday or Wednesday nights beginning on February 7th, and all of the sessions will be held at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute. Each of the sessions will cost $84. Registered dietician and instructor in HCC’s Culinary Arts program Marissa Chiapperino will be teaching the sessions.

“Certain foods can lower your risk of heart disease and diabetes or help to manage it,” Chiapperino said. “Making healthy adjustments to your daily meal plan does not have to be hard or boring. Oftentimes, adding in sources of healthy fats, whole grains, and high fiber fruits and vegetables can boost flavor and decrease the risk of chronic disease.”

Each session will be three hours long and will focus on a different theme. The first hour of every session will be an education session with Chiapperino, followed by a two-hour hands-on cooking activity after which participants can take home the leftovers and recipes that align with the nutritional topic of that class.

The sessions and their themes and times are as follows:

Feb. 7, 6-9 p.m.: “What is a carbohydrate?” (white bean egg shakshuka, breakfast casserole, overnight oats, vanilla bean pancakes, salmon toast)

March 5, 6-9 p.m.: "What is a protein?" (grilled skirt steak with chickpea salad, fideo, raspberry chicken, tahini-baked cod)

March 20, 6-9 p.m.: "What is a fat?" (smoothie bar, zucchini fritters, roasted chickpeas, cheesy egg souffle, Vietnamese spring rolls with peanut sauce)

April 17, 6-9 pm.: "How to read a food label" (grilled swordfish and pepper salad; chicken, lemon, and olive bake; sweet potato berry muffins; easy breakfast salad; cheddar and herb savory overnight oats)

April 30, 6-9 p.m.: "What is a carbohydrate?" (desserts for diabetes: chocolate date spread, oatmeal cookies, orange chamomile blondies, homemade popcorn four ways, caramelized spiced pears)

April 2, from 6-9 p.m., Chiapperino will lead a similarly structured class on meal planning, "Building a balanced meal," featuring chilled avocado and cucumber mint soup, eggplant and lentil meatballs, chili-stuffed spaghetti squash, kale, and fava bean salad, and grain-free granola.

To register or for more information, go to their website.

“Making dietary changes can feel overwhelming,” she said. “In this class, we will talk about how meal planning can make or break your ability to lead a more nourishing life with food. The concepts discussed will be suitable for those with many different health concerns and also those who just want to get more comfortable in the kitchen.”