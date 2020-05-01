Holyoke Community College launches virtual art exhibition

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Taber Art Gallery at Holyoke Community College has launched its 2020 virtual art exhibition.

The college is traditionally gearing up for its final show of the academic year but had to transition to an online medium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gallery Director Amy Johnquest told 22News creativity is at the heart of making the school year.

“It’s just great to be able to give the students something to look forward to,” said Johnquest. “The teachers have worked so hard, and creativity is super important for all of us.”

Each teacher from HCC’s Visual Arts department is given a place on the website to showcase their students’ work.

View the art gallery by clicking here.