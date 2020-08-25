Holyoke Community College offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Hampden County

by: Stephen Underwood

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College is offering drive-thru coronavirus testing free to the public.

The testing is part of the colleges “Stop the Spread” testing campaign. Tests will be conducted outside HCC’s Bartley Center for Athletics and Recreation, and administered by Fallon Ambulance in partnership with the Holyoke Board of Health and the state DPH.

Testing will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. There are no appointments.

It’s available: Wednesday, August 26, through September 12, 2020, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. And from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

