HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College is raising money for their scholarship fund to support Latinx students who are enrolled at the college.

The Podemos Scholarship Fund will allow Holyoke Community College to continue to offer up to $1,000 every semester to eligible Latinx students either currently attending or planning to attend HCC.

Holyoke has the largest Puerto Rican population per capita outside of the island, and with Holyoke Community College being a Hispanic serving institution is making sure that students

that fall under the Latinx umbrella are able to pursue a higher education.

Director of El Centro at HCC Julissa Colón, tells 22News, “We’re a Hispanic serving institution but we want to be a Hispanic thriving institution, we want to be a place here Latino students and everyone else has a home. That there’s a sense of deep belonging here that allows students to utilize their voices in ways that’s going to change trajectory of this institution.”

This scholarship fundraiser helps all Latinx students, both documented and undocumented, receive financial support to further their academic studies. Tanairy Fuentes of Springfield shared, “For me it means a lot because I come from a very low income family so it’s a really meaningful situation, knowing that I had received the scholarship so I can expand my education at HCC.”

This scholarship is open to DACA, undocumented, and international students. To be eligible to receive the award, students must be new to college and intending to enroll in at least six credits at HCC. And they can receive an award of up to 100 dollars per semester

Colón adds, “It’s the difference between having your books for the sketcher and not, it could mean the difference between someone having to work more hours in a job and having those hours to study and be in class, so every little bit helps and we’re always trying to find ways to support students so they can prioritize their education.”

If you are interested in donating or applying for a scholarship you can visit their website.