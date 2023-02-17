HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College’s (HCC) Spring session III classes begin in March.

According to a news release from HCC, the classes begin on March 20 and will run for seven weeks, ending Thursday, May 4. Students who enroll for this spring session will have the opportunity to take classes in a variety of academic areas and can earn as many as four credits for lab science.

The accelerated spring session courses are being offered in person, as well as online in:

Anthropology

Biology

Business administration

Communication

Culinary arts

Economics

English

Environmental science

Forensic science

Geography

History

Human services

Law

Management

Marketing

Math

Medical Assisting

Music

Nutrition

Psychology

Sociology

To register for these spring classes, visit HCC’s website.