Holyoke Community College students collect books for kids

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Books for Holyoke school children are being collected by a group of students attending Holyoke Community College.

The Little Free Library Collection, as it’s called, is taking shape at the Culinary Arts Institute run by the Community College and MGM Springfield.

“We are collecting books for people who live in Holyoke and outside of Holyoke, and we have an Amazon gift list as well,” Alex Santiago, a student at Holyoke Community College, told 22News.

Students will continue taking literary donations through Sunday, February 21 at the Culinary Arts Center on Race Street.