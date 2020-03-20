Holyoke Community College to have online classes for remainder of semester

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College announced on Friday that they will be having online classes for the remainder of the spring semester.

The college said they will begin online classes on March 30th. Classes that were already online will return on March 23rd.

You can read the HCC President’s email below:

By now, you are aware that HCC’s in-person classes are suspended the week of March 23-27 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in order to keep you and our community healthy. (Online classes are back in session starting Monday, March 23.)

To further ensure the safety of our students, faculty and staff, and in response to public health obligations, HCC will be teaching and learning remotely for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester, up to and possibly including finals. We know this is the right thing to do because we are committed to providing a safe environment for all who come to HCC. But what made this a really hard decision was knowing the impact it would have on this place where people want to be, where our students engage with one another and where they find the resources and support they need.

We realize that a remote environment won’t be the same in many respects, and I know you’re likely wondering, What will it look like? How will HCC make sure students are getting the same quality education? I can already tell you that our amazing faculty are determined to give our students the best education possible. In fact, the whole college is thinking about ways to enliven the student experience from a distance while also continuing to keep our doors open for the resources you require.

While you have been on spring break, HCC staff have been busy developing work plans and office hours to be sure you have access to technology, computer labs, the library, Thrive, tutoring, and more. Please click here for a list of offices and how best to connect with them, and check back often.

Christina Royal, HCC President