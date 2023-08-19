HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College (HCC) is offering an express registration event on Saturday for anyone looking to apply to the college for the fall semester.

During the event, prospective students will be able to apply for admission, take the college placement test, meet with an academic adviser, register for classes, and set up financial aid all on Saturday, according to a news release from HCC.

The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the Campus Center on the main campus on Homestead Avenue.

Anyone that can’t attend the event on Saturday or needs additional time to finish their steps can also return when Registration Express continues Monday and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Those who can’t make it in person during the Registration Express week will be able to connect with registration advisers on Zoom or they can visit campus another day.

Outside of the Registration Express, the HCC Admissions and Advising offices on the first floor of the Campus Center are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. on Fridays.

“Enrolling in college can feel overwhelming,” said Mark Hudgik, HCC’s director of Admissions. “Registration Express puts all of the resources new students need in one place.”

The 14-week fall classes begin on Tuesday, September 5. HCC also has two additional fall flex start dates, such as September 25, for 12-week classes, and October 30, for 7-week classes.