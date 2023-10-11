HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College (HCC) is hosting its pre-Halloween Trunk or Treat on Friday, October 27th.

According to a news release sent to 22News from HCC, visitors will see ghosts, witches, and ghouls, along with different characters from their favorite children’s movies, games, and TV shows as the college celebrates Halloween.

Dozens of HCC departments, student clubs, and programs, along with community groups have signed up to decorate vehicles for this year’s Trunk or Treat. There will be prizes awarded to the vehicle sponsors in different categories such as Best Executed Theme, Scariest Trunk, Best Costumes, and Most Original. Each vehicle will be handing out free Halloween treats, as well as non-food items for kids with dietary restrictions.

The event is free and open to the public from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in parking lot M in front of the Bartley Center for Athletics and Recreation on the HCC campus.