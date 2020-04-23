Holyoke Community College to lay off over 30 part-time employees in May

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 30 Holyoke Community College employees will be laid off in early May as the school continues to adjust while moving forward during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an email shared with 22News, HCC President Christina Royal said the decision has been made to lay off 33 part-time, non-benefited employees who cannot perform their duties remotely. The layoffs go into effect May 1.

Also, effective May 4 and for the duration of current contracts, the college’s remaining part-time non-benefited employees will be paid only for hours worked.

HCC’s Strategic Plan encourages each of us to reconsider how we get work done to most efficiently and effectively meet students’ needs and advance our mission. Given the current environment, it is clear that we must think differently about how to operate moving forward. Now more than ever before, HCC must take action that positions our college for financial health, stability, and long-term success. I will do everything I can to address our financial challenges in a thoughtful and deliberate way, so that we can continue to further our mission of educating students, while also considering the impact these choices will have on our campus community. Christina Royal, President of Holyoke Community College

Since the Covid-19 shutdowns, HCC made the transition to operate remotely. Throughout that time, the college said it continued to pay non-benefited part-time employees for all scheduled hours.

Royal said in the mail the school must “reconcile FY20 budget challenges with the need to prepare for FY21” and deliver a balanced budget to the board.

