Holyoke Community College to start fall 2020 semester online

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College will be starting off its fall 2020 semester online in efforts to protect students and staff from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs Rachel Rubinstein told 22News, the decision came after careful consideration of those who attend the institution. Rubinstein said HCC students are more likely to be older, have children and or are essential workers which make them more vulnerable in contracting the virus.

“Massachusetts has yet to flatten its curve, and effective treatment or vaccine is several months away. We might see another wave in the fall. Committing to remote delivery now will give students, faculty, and staff time to prepare,” Rubinstein added.

All courses in the fall are planned to be taught online or remote modality. As a plus, many professors within the community college have experience and know how to teach online courses. The school will be suspending its usual practice of limiting full time faculty to two online sections per semester. Professors who can teach more than two courses are encouraged to do so. The Emergency Response Team will be working with faculty to discuss how students can conduct required clinical components within their health programs.

Some courses offered to students may be “blended” and modified to fit the robust online curriculum. HCC will notify students of any changes that may have been made to their registered course.

Rubinstein encourages faculty and staff to fill out a form that will indicate what improvements can be done during this change and suggestions on how best they can be supported.