HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the holiday season in full swing, Holyoke Community College’s (HCC) Business & Community Services division presents a unique gift idea, the joy of lifelong learning.

Registration is now open for a diverse range of personal enrichment and professional development noncredit classes scheduled for the Spring 2024 semester.

The spring calendar kicks off on Jan. 29, with individual classes following various schedules throughout the semester. Offered at affordable prices, with some as low as $39 for single sessions, these classes provide an excellent opportunity to explore new interests and acquire valuable skills.

For those seeking personal enrichment, the catalog includes a variety of classes such as:

Piano lessons

Dance

Acrylic painting

Watercolor painting

Pen and ink drawing

Sewing

Digital photography

Voiceover coaching

Conversational Spanish, French, and Polish

Spanish for healthcare workers

As well as engaging sessions in wine tasting, cooking, and bartending

In the realm of professional development, HCC is offering classes covering cannabis core training, Microsoft Office, QuickBooks, ServSafe, K-12 continuing education, investment strategies, trusts, estate planning, and certification programs for aspiring medical interpreters, real estate salespersons, and notary publics.

Courtesy of Holyoke Community College

Classes are primarily conducted at the Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development on the main HCC campus (303 Homestead Avenue), while culinary-themed classes like cooking, wine tasting, and bartending convene at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute (164 Race Street).

To explore the complete spring course listings, schedules, and register, interested individuals can visit HCC Business & Community Services. It’s advised to check the website regularly for additional classes that may be added in the lead-up to spring.