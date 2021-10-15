Holyoke Community College’s Latinx Club opens free library

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at the Kelly School in Holyoke now have an easy way to take books home with them.

A Little Free Library opened right outside the school’s main entrance. Students can take a book home and return it when they’re done, or if they really like it, keep it forever. Alex Santiago and Miren Neyra were members of Holyoke Community College’s Latinx Club.

They worked to collect hundreds of books for this free little library, many of them dealing with themes of race, cultural heritage and representation, and LGBTQ+ issues. They said they wanted the students at the Kelly School to see characters that were similar to them in these books.