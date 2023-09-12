HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gary Rome, owner of Gary Rome Hyundai, hosted the first public reception for George Timmons Tuesday.

Timmons is the 5th president of Holyoke Community College. This was Rome’s way of welcoming Timmons to the community.

The reception included a presentation of a $5,000 donation check from Rome to the HCC Foundation, for the benefit of the schools Thrive Resource Center and Pantry.

22News had a chance to speak with Rome, and Timmons. Gary Rome sharing, “But the money we raised on that day goes to the presidents emergency fund, goes to the Thrive Center to help students with food insecurities, and also to help students who have housing insecurities. Its very important that we give everyone the tools to go to school.”

President Timmons sharing with us, “Mr. Rome has clearly shown his dedication to HCC, and to the work that the college is doing to help students reach their academic and career goals. We are very grateful for his donation.”

In attendance were other members of the 27-person Foundation Board. Rome has been a frequent donor, vocal advocate for HCC, and a partner for the college’s annual “Together HCC: Drive to Change Lives” 24-hour fundraising campaign.