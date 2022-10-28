HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College (HCC) is hosting its pre-Halloween Trunk or Treat on Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from HCC, visitors will see ghosts, witches, and ghouls, along with different characters from their favorite children’s movies, games, and TV shows as the college celebrate Halloween.

More than 40 HCC departments, student clubs, and programs, along with community groups have signed up to decorate vehicles for this year’s Trunk or Treat. The event will run from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in parking lot M in front of the Bartley Center for Athletics and Recreation on the HCC campus. Last year there were about 2,000 to 3,000 children, plus their parents attended.

“Trunk or Treat at HCC is always a big hit,” said Sheila Gould, program director of HCC’s Early Childhood Education program, one of the organizers and trunk sponsors. “This year we are in a new parking lot – Lot M – which is larger and has better lighting than the one we’ve used in previous years. We’re also giving out special HCC Trunk or Treat bags to the first 1,000 children who show up.”

Some sponsors from HCC for this year’s Trunk or Treat are:

The Education Dept., Student Engagement

Veterinary, and Animal Science

Dance Club

ASL Club

Japanese Anime Club

C.A.M.O. Club

Radiologic Technology

El Centro

Student Records

Early Childhood Grants Initiative

Culinary Club

Business Department

President’s Cabinet

Disney Club

Nursing Dept.

Student Senate

STEM Club

Latinx Empowerment Association

Psychology Club

Radio Club

Animation Club

Dungeons & Dragons Club

Some community sponsors are:

Dean Technical High School Hawks

Holyoke Police Dept

Berkshire Hathaway

Valley Opportunity Council

YWCA

Mass. Dept. for Children and Families Holyoke

Positive Regard Network/Center School

NexGen Roofing

Elms College: The Teachers’ Lounge

Holyoke Credit Union

Y Kids Learning Center

Girls Inc. of the Valley

Holyoke Public Schools-Early Childhood program

The themes for this year’s Trunk or Treat are:

Crayons

Rubber ducks

Happy clowns

A witch’s house

A haunted house

Jurassic Park

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Hungry Hungry Hippos

Construction

Hocus Pocus

Paw Patrol

Bones

Encanto

Star Wars

Spooky fun prom

M&M’s

Frozen

Ratatouille

Disney villains

Muppets

Mary Poppins

Spiderman

Marvel superheroes

Outer space

A pumpkin patch

Alice in Wonderland

The Multiverse

Ghostbusters

There will be prizes awarded to the vehicle sponsors in different categories such as Best Executed Theme, Scariest Trunk, Best Costumes, and Most Original. Each vehicle will be handing out free Halloween treats, as well as non-food items for kids with dietary restrictions.