HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College (HCC) is hosting its pre-Halloween Trunk or Treat on Friday.
According to a news release sent to 22News from HCC, visitors will see ghosts, witches, and ghouls, along with different characters from their favorite children’s movies, games, and TV shows as the college celebrate Halloween.
More than 40 HCC departments, student clubs, and programs, along with community groups have signed up to decorate vehicles for this year’s Trunk or Treat. The event will run from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in parking lot M in front of the Bartley Center for Athletics and Recreation on the HCC campus. Last year there were about 2,000 to 3,000 children, plus their parents attended.
“Trunk or Treat at HCC is always a big hit,” said Sheila Gould, program director of HCC’s Early Childhood Education program, one of the organizers and trunk sponsors. “This year we are in a new parking lot – Lot M – which is larger and has better lighting than the one we’ve used in previous years. We’re also giving out special HCC Trunk or Treat bags to the first 1,000 children who show up.”
Some sponsors from HCC for this year’s Trunk or Treat are:
- The Education Dept., Student Engagement
- Veterinary, and Animal Science
- Dance Club
- ASL Club
- Japanese Anime Club
- C.A.M.O. Club
- Radiologic Technology
- El Centro
- Student Records
- Early Childhood Grants Initiative
- Culinary Club
- Business Department
- President’s Cabinet
- Disney Club
- Nursing Dept.
- Student Senate
- STEM Club
- Latinx Empowerment Association
- Psychology Club
- Radio Club
- Animation Club
- Dungeons & Dragons Club
Some community sponsors are:
- Dean Technical High School Hawks
- Holyoke Police Dept
- Berkshire Hathaway
- Valley Opportunity Council
- YWCA
- Mass. Dept. for Children and Families Holyoke
- Positive Regard Network/Center School
- NexGen Roofing
- Elms College: The Teachers’ Lounge
- Holyoke Credit Union
- Y Kids Learning Center
- Girls Inc. of the Valley
- Holyoke Public Schools-Early Childhood program
The themes for this year’s Trunk or Treat are:
- Crayons
- Rubber ducks
- Happy clowns
- A witch’s house
- A haunted house
- Jurassic Park
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Hungry Hungry Hippos
- Construction
- Hocus Pocus
- Paw Patrol
- Bones
- Encanto
- Star Wars
- Spooky fun prom
- M&M’s
- Frozen
- Ratatouille
- Disney villains
- Muppets
- Mary Poppins
- Spiderman
- Marvel superheroes
- Outer space
- A pumpkin patch
- Alice in Wonderland
- The Multiverse
- Ghostbusters
There will be prizes awarded to the vehicle sponsors in different categories such as Best Executed Theme, Scariest Trunk, Best Costumes, and Most Original. Each vehicle will be handing out free Halloween treats, as well as non-food items for kids with dietary restrictions.